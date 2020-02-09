Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

