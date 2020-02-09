Almeela Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a market capitalization of $372,392.00 and $413.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00358405 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

