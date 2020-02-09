Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. 1,172,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

