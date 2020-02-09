Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 471.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,743 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.50% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

AIMC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 153,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

