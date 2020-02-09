Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Cut by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,060,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,777,000 after buying an additional 613,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of MO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 7,138,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

