Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,887.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

