Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MAI Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,813.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

