AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up about 0.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.91% of AMERCO worth $66,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMERCO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,232. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $333.41 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.65 and its 200 day moving average is $374.01.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

