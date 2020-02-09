Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $293.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.70 million and the highest is $300.50 million. Ameresco reported sales of $217.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $860.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $908.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.13 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $946.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $213,206.14. Insiders have sold 244,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,277 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameresco by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

