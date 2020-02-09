American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

