American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.05 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

