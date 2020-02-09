Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lowered by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $175.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $177.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.