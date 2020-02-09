Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Amerisafe posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 345,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

