AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

