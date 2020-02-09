Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.