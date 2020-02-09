AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. Sidoti raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 159,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

