Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.07 Million

Analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $391.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.20 million and the lowest is $391.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $354.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $6.24 on Friday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.