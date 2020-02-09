Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.53. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply