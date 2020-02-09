Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.53. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

