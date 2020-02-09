Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $2.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $16.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $24.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,002 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $5,417,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $525.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $335.22 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.02.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

