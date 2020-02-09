Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

FLIC opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $642.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

