Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $5.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $24.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $30.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $238.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

