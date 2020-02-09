Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

