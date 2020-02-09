Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $3.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $6.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $11.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

