Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 647,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $759.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.13.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,036. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 211,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 148,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

