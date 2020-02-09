Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.21. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 868,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,722. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.