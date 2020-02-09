Analysts Expect Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $6.19 on Friday. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

