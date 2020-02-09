Analysts Expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). Establishment Labs posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

ESTA traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 135,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.81. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $548.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $349,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.