Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce sales of $10.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $45.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.25 million to $46.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.50 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.21.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

