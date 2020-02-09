Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,358 shares of company stock worth $92,769. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 44.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

