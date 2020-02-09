Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $245.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

