Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 569,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 373,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

