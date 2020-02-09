Analysts Expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.56. PTC reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $43,293,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 529,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,607. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 1.09. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

