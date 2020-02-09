Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 101,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,823. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

