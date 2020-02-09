Analysts Expect Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trueblue’s earnings. Trueblue reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trueblue will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trueblue.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBI. TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Trueblue by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,721,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trueblue by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Trueblue by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $664.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

