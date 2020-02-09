Analysts Set $3.50 Price Target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

