Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 9th (APTV, DHT, GILD, HAIN, IBM, IBTX, IEC, K, LBRT, MAC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 9th:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.