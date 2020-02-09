Analyzing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & Avalara (NASDAQ:AVLR)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Avalara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 2.80 -$38.33 million ($2.01) -12.60 Avalara $272.10 million 25.40 -$75.55 million ($1.08) -83.18

2U has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 2U and Avalara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 11 3 0 2.21 Avalara 0 0 12 1 3.08

2U currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.86%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $89.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Avalara.

Risk & Volatility

2U has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -40.93% -16.17% -10.85% Avalara -15.13% -15.51% -8.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalara beats 2U on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

