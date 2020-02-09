Analyzing Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) & Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SNEC)

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $342.58 million 0.14 -$235.31 million ($2.94) -0.23 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -93.54% -14.49% -9.83% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.