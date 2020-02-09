ANGI Homeservices’ (ANGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 3,041,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,541. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $36,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock worth $328,331. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 456,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.