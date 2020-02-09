Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.80.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BUD opened at $74.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
