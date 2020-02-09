Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

AXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXE opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

