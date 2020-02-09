Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, ABCC and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.27 or 0.05788463 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens.

Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coinall, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, ABCC, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bgogo, Coinone, CoinExchange, Upbit, BitMax, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

