ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) vs. Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Head to Head Survey

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out -96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -188.46% 11.66% 1.28% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 13.40% 7.46% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $1.43 billion 9.95 $54.40 million $1.20 8.32 Hunt Companies Finance Trust $58.96 million 1.30 -$5.47 million ($0.31) -10.47

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.47%. Given ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Risk & Volatility

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

