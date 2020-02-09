Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $230.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upped their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

