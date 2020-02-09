Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in AON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

