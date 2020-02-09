Apex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,125.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $951,922.00 and $21,125.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apex has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003067 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,510,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

