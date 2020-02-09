APIS (APIS) Price Reaches $0.0005

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. APIS has a market cap of $15,079.00 and approximately $210,428.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000787 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

