Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Volume Hits $704,759.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $704,759.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008956 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

