Apollon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $6,037.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046213 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

