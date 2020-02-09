Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.